Verisk Analytics' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Verisk Analytics Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Verisk Analytics Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets. With a market cap of $30.7 billion, the company offers data, statistical, and actuarial services, as well as standardized insurance policy programs, underwriting information, and rating-integrity tools. VRSK provides data and software information services to the property, casualty, and mortgage fields. The leading strategic data analytics and technology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRSK to report a profit of $1.58 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.9% from $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect VRSK to report EPS of $6.92, up 4.2% from $6.64 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $7.65 in fiscal 2026. 

VRSK stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.6% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 18.7% gains over the same time frame.

VRSK's underperformance is due to low severe weather and no U.S. landfalling hurricanes, reducing claims activity and demand for property claims estimating tools. The company lowered its 2025 revenue guidance due to mild weather and a reduced government contract. Its pending issues include the softness in Personal Lines Auto segment due to competition.

On Oct. 29, 2025, VRSK shares closed down more than 10% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.72 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.69. The company’s revenue was $768.3 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $774.7 million. VRSK expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VRSK stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” VRSK’s average analyst price target is $256.35, indicating a potential upside of 17.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.53 -3.37 -2.02%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index
VRSK 218.49 -1.92 -0.87%
Verisk Analytics Inc

