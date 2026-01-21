Here’s What to Expect From Intuit’s Next Earnings Report

Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) is a leading financial software and technology company that develops products and services to help individuals, small businesses, and accounting professionals manage finances, taxes, and marketing. Its well-known offerings include QuickBooks for small business accounting, TurboTax for tax preparation, Credit Karma for personal finance and credit monitoring, and Mailchimp for email marketing. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has a market cap of $147.3 billion , reflecting its position as one of the most valuable software firms.

It is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this company to report a profit of $2.21 per share , up 6.8% from $2.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect INTU to report a profit of $17.23 per share, representing a 12.1% increase from $15.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow 14.2% year-over-year to $19.68 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Intuit have declined 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.3% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 21.2% uptick over the same time frame.

Intuit’s stock is witnessing a significant slump this month, driven by investor concerns about slowing near-term growth and tougher year-over-year comparisons after a strong 2025 season, and analyst downgrades that lowered price targets and tempered expectations for 2026 growth. Additionally, fears about AI-related disruption in the software sector and caution over the pace of Intuit’s AI integration have weighed on sentiment.