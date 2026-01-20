Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Closes Tuesday with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex posted weakness across the three markets on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures posted 7 to 8 cent losses. KC HRW futures saw 3 to 4 1/4 cent losses on the day. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 3 cents in the front months on Tuesday. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 392,661 MT (14.43 mbu) during the week ending on January 15. That was 23.48% larger than the week prior and 49.97% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 110,660 MT, with 82,764 MT headed to Japan and 54,455 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 15.975 MMT (586.96 mbu) since June 1, which is now 19.84% larger than the same period last year. 

A widespread precip even from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 907,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday. Algeria also purchased an estimates 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday. European commission data showed 11.8 MMT of wheat exports from July 1 to January 15, which is behind the 12 MMT from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, down 7 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.23, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.62, down 3 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/2, down 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 534-4s -3-6 -0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 523-0s -4-2 -0.81%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6200s -0.0300 -0.53%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 510-2s -7-6 -1.50%
Wheat
ZWK26 521-6s -7-0 -1.32%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot