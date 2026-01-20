Wheat Falling Lower on Tuesday

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex is trading with weakness on Tuesday across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are posting 6 to 7 cent Tuesday losses. KC HRW futures are showing 3 to 4 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 3 cents in the front months on Tuesday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 392,661 MT (14.43 mbu) during the week ending on January 15. That was 23.48% larger than the week prior and 49.97% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 110,660 MT, with 82,764 MT headed to Japan and 54,455 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 15.975 MMT (586.96 mbu) since June 1, which is now 19.84% larger than the same period last year.

The weekly CFTC update via Commitment of Traders data showed managed money trimming just 936 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat futures and options to 106,229 contracts by Tuesday. As of January 13, specs were net short just 12,781 contracts in KC wheat futures and options, a 2,874 contract reduction from the week prior.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 907,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday. Algeria also purchased an estimates 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday. European commission data showed 11.8 MMT of wheat exports from July 1 to January 15, which is behind the 12 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.10 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.22, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.23 1/4, down 4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.34 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.62 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,