Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Builders Firstsource Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Builders Firstsource Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is one of the largest suppliers of structural building products, manufactured components, and value-added services to the professional market for new residential construction, repair, and remodeling in the United States. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource serves homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers, and has grown through strategic acquisitions and expansion. Its market cap is around $14 billion.

The company is gearing up to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Ahead of this event, analysts project BLDR to report an EPS of $1.31, a 43.3% decrease from $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is noteworthy.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the company to report EPS of $7.07, down 38.8% from $11.56 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is projected to decline further by 12.5% year-over-year to $6.19 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

BLDR has declined 21.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.9% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

BLDR faced pressure through much of 2025 largely due to soft housing market conditions, weaker sales and margin compression, which weighed on investor confidence. However, into 2026, the stock has been rising on renewed optimism, partly fueled by better housing data and sector sentiment that lifted homebuilder and building-materials stocks as investors anticipate potential policy support (like interest-rate easing) and potential stabilization in housing starts.

Analysts’ consensus view on BLDR is cautiously optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a “Strong Buy,” one gives a “Moderate Buy,” 11 provide a “Hold” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for BLDR is $131.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 164.93 -1.97 -1.18%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,852.84 -87.17 -1.26%
S&P 500 Index
BLDR 123.92 -2.87 -2.26%
Builders Firstsource

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 5
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot