What to Expect From Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR ) is one of the largest suppliers of structural building products, manufactured components, and value-added services to the professional market for new residential construction, repair, and remodeling in the United States. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource serves homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers, and has grown through strategic acquisitions and expansion. Its market cap is around $14 billion .

The company is gearing up to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 17 . Ahead of this event, analysts project BLDR to report an EPS of $1.31 , a 43.3% decrease from $2.31 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is noteworthy.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the company to report EPS of $7.07, down 38.8% from $11.56 in fiscal 2024 . Its EPS is projected to decline further by 12.5% year-over-year to $6.19 in fiscal 2026.

BLDR has declined 21.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.9% gain over the same period.

BLDR faced pressure through much of 2025 largely due to soft housing market conditions, weaker sales and margin compression, which weighed on investor confidence. However, into 2026, the stock has been rising on renewed optimism, partly fueled by better housing data and sector sentiment that lifted homebuilder and building-materials stocks as investors anticipate potential policy support (like interest-rate easing) and potential stabilization in housing starts .