Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Keysight Technologies' Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Keysight Technologies Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1939, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) provides electronic design and test solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $36.8 billion and operates through Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $1.73 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.6% from $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.09, up 15.5% from $6.14 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.4% year over year (YoY) to $8.25 in fiscal 2027.

KEYS stock has surged 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 26.4% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 15, Keysight Technologies' stock rose 2.4% following the company’s announcement of the release of its new Machine Learning Toolkit in the latest Keysight Device Modeling Software Suite. These new offerings from the company significantly reduce model development and extraction time, facilitating faster delivery of Process Design Kits (PDKs) and Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) applications. The new launch resonated well with investors, as it expands the company’s product portfolio.

Analysts are highly bullish on KEYS, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts advise a “Hold” for the stock. KEYS’ average analyst price target is $220.92, indicating an upside of 3.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

