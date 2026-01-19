Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Booking Holdings' Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Booking Holdings Inc office by-tupungato via iStock

With a market cap of $164.9 billion, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is a global travel and restaurant reservation company operating well-known brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable. It offers services that include accommodation bookings, transportation, activities, and dining reservations. 

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts predict BKNG to report an adjusted EPS of $48.59, up 16.9% from $41.55 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the online travel agent to report an adjusted EPS of $226.86, a growth of 21.3% from $187.10 in fiscal 2024

Shares of Booking Holdings have risen 5.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY8.2% gain over the period. 

Booking Holdings reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $99.50 and revenue reached $9.01 billion on Oct. 28. It beat Wall Street expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter, driven by steady travel demand and more customers bundling reservations on its platform. In addition, gross bookings rose 14% year-over-year to $49.7 billion. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on BKNG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 37 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend "Strong Buy," two give "Moderate Buy," and 11 indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Booking Holdings is $6,179.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.8% from current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.30 -0.40 -0.33%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
BKNG 5,115.91 -77.15 -1.49%
Booking Holdings Inc

