Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need to Know Ahead of Southern Company's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $97.9 billion, The Southern Company (SO) is a utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.58 per share, up 16% from $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.60 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 6.7%.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SO to report a profit of $4.29 per share, representing a 5.9% increase from $4.05 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7% year-over-year to $4.59 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

SO has gained 6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU10.2% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Southern’s shares surged 1.7% after it delivered better-than-expected Q3 results. Due to robust growth in retail and wholesale electric revenues and natural gas revenues, the company’s total operating revenue increased 7.5% year-over-year to $7.8 billion, beating consensus expectations by 3.7%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS improved 11.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.60, surpassing analyst estimates by 6.7%.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about SO’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 16 advise "Hold,” and two suggest "Strong Sell” ratings. The mean price target for SO is $97.12, indicating a 9.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.39 -0.22 -0.50%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
SO 88.90 +0.12 +0.14%
Southern Company

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot