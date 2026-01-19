Earnings Preview: What To Expect From CenterPoint Energy's Report

With a market cap of $25.9 billion, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is a U.S.-based public utility holding company operating through Electric and Natural Gas segments, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers across several states. It provides electric transmission and distribution, natural gas sales and delivery, and related energy services to more than 2.8 million metered customers.
The Houston, Texas-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate CNP to report an adjusted EPS of $0.47, up 17.5% from $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.
For fiscal 2025, analysts predict CenterPoint Energy to report adjusted EPS of $1.77, a rise of 9.3% from $1.62 in fiscal 2024.
CNP stock has increased 21.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.9% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) 10.2% return over the same period.
CenterPoint Energy reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 23, posting adjusted EPS of $0.50, representing more than a 60% increase compared to Q3 2024. The company also reiterated its raised 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.75 - $1.77 and its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.89 - $1.91. In addition, CenterPoint reported net income of $293 million for the quarter and highlighted strong demand growth, with Houston Electric industrial throughput up more than 17% year over year. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.
Analysts' consensus rating on CNP stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight "Strong Buys" and nine "Holds." The average analyst price target for CenterPoint Energy is $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.8% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.