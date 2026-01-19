Earnings Preview: What To Expect From CenterPoint Energy's Report

With a market cap of $25.9 billion , CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) is a U.S.-based public utility holding company operating through Electric and Natural Gas segments, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers across several states. It provides electric transmission and distribution, natural gas sales and delivery, and related energy services to more than 2.8 million metered customers.

The Houston, Texas-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate CNP to report an adjusted EPS of $0.47 , up 17.5% from $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict CenterPoint Energy to report adjusted EPS of $1.77, a rise of 9.3% from $1.62 in fiscal 2024 .

CNP stock has increased 21.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 10.2% return over the same period.

CenterPoint Energy reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 23, posting adjusted EPS of $0.50, representing more than a 60% increase compared to Q3 2024. The company also reiterated its raised 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.75 - $1.77 and its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.89 - $1.91. In addition, CenterPoint reported net income of $293 million for the quarter and highlighted strong demand growth, with Houston Electric industrial throughput up more than 17% year over year. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.