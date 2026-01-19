Barchart.com
What You Need To Know Ahead of Quanta Services' Earnings Release

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1997, Houston, Texas-based Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. The company has a market capitalization of $69.6 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Quanta Services to report a profit of $2.77 per share, up 1.1% from $2.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $9.72, a rise of nearly 18.4% from $8.21 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 17.1% year over year (YoY) to $11.38 in fiscal 2026.

PWR stock has surged 38.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 21.9% return during the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, PWR stock grew 1.2% following the company’s announcement of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 17.5% YoY to $7.63 billion and surpassed Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $3.33, also beating Wall Street estimates. Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.53 to $7.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $27.8 billion to $28.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 19 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold.” PWR’s average analyst price target is $479.15, indicating an upside of 2.7% from the current levels. 


