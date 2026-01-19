Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Gilead Sciences Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Gilead Sciences, Inc_ logo and vials -by Melnikov Dmitriy via Shutterstock
Gilead Sciences, Inc_ logo and vials -by Melnikov Dmitriy via Shutterstock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a leading biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Foster City, California, known for discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines that address serious unmet medical needs in areas such as HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, oncology, and inflammation. Gilead Sciences has a market cap of around $155 billion, reflecting its position as a significant player in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

The company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GILD to report a profit of $1.86 per share, down 2.1% from $1.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed on another occasion.

 For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GILD to report EPS of $8.14, up 76.2% from $4.62 in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is forecasted to rise by 4.8% in fiscal 2026, reaching $8.53.

www.barchart.com

GILD has surged 36.3% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s ($SPX16.9% gains and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV10.4% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Gilead’s stock has been rising as investors are encouraged by new product approvals and pipeline progress, notably the boost from the HIV prevention drug Yeztugo and solid HIV franchise performance. The FDA approval and commercial rollout of the new HIV prevention product, the twice-yearly injectable Yeztugo, will expand the company’s potential market and boost investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on GILD is bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest “Hold.” GILD’s average analyst price target is $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 155.74 -1.22 -0.78%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
GILD 124.91 +3.65 +3.01%
Gilead Sciences Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot