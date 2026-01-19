Here's What to Expect From LKQ Corporation's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $8.6 billion , LKQ Corporation ( LKQ ) is a global distributor of replacement parts, components, and systems for vehicle repair and maintenance, serving collision and mechanical repair shops, dealerships, and retail customers. It operates across North America and Europe through four segments: Wholesale–North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service.

The Antioch, Tennessee-based is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LKQ to report an adjusted EPS of $0.65, down 18.8% from $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the vehicle components company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.10, a drop of 10.9% from $3.48 in fiscal 2024 . However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 5.5% year-over-year to $3.27 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of LKQ have declined 12.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 8.2% rise over the period.

Shares of LKQ rose 3.7% on Oct. 30 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.84, beating the consensus estimate, and delivered strong segment performances, particularly in Europe and Specialty. The stock also gained on improved 2025 guidance, with adjusted EPS projected in the range of $3 - $3.15.