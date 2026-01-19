Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Humana’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Humana Inc_ app on phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock
Humana Inc_ app on phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock

Humana Inc. (HUM) is a health insurance and managed care company that provides a wide range of medical and specialty insurance products, including Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid, commercial fully-insured health benefits, pharmacy services, and care delivery. The company, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates across the United States and is one of the largest health insurers in the country. Humana’s market cap is roughly $32.9 billion.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Feb. 11. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this health insurance company to report a loss of $4.01 per share, deteriorating 85.7% from $2.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect HUM to report a profit of $17.08 per share, up 5.4% from $16.21 per share in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline by 28.9% year-over-year to $12.14 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

HUM has lagged behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS15% gains over the past 52 weeks, with its shares down marginally over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

HUM has demonstrated a weak performance primarily due to ongoing challenges in its Medicare Advantage business. The most significant factor was a substantial downgrade in the quality ratings (Star Ratings) for several of its major MA plans. Additionally, the company has faced higher-than-anticipated medical costs, which have pressured profit margins.

For Q3 2025 (reported on Nov. 5), while revenues rose 11.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $32.7 billion, profits weakened as rising medical utilization pushed the adjusted benefit ratio up to 91.1%. Non-GAAP EPS fell 22.1% YOY to $3.24. Humana also continues to face Medicare Advantage pressures, with expected membership losses of 425K for 2025. The company reaffirmed its 2025 benefit ratio and adjusted EPS guidance of $17, but it lowered its GAAP EPS outlook to $12.26.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HUM, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” two indicate “Moderate Buy,” 16 suggest “Hold,” and two advise a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $286.50 indicates an upside potential of 4.8%. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HUM 273.28 -10.67 -3.76%
Humana Inc
XHS 110.08 -1.38 -1.24%
S&P Healthcare Services SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot