Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Pool Corporation's Report

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products. Valued at $10 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of products from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas. The world’s leading distributor of pool supplies is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect POOL to report a profit of $0.99 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.1% from $0.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect POOL to report EPS of $10.87, down 1.8% from $11.07 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 6.5% year over year to $11.58 in fiscal 2026.

POOL stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 21.9% rise over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, 2025, POOL shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.39 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.38. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. POOL expects full-year EPS to be $10.81 to $11.31.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on POOL stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” POOL’s average analyst price target is $311.09, indicating a potential upside of 16.1% from the current levels.