Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Analog Devices' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Analog Devices Inc_ logo on phone with purple backdrop-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Analog Devices Inc_ logo on phone with purple backdrop-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. Valued at $147 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in communications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, military, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance consumer electronics applications. The global semiconductor leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADI to report a profit of $2.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 42.9% from $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect ADI to report EPS of $10.01, up 28.5% from $7.79 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.9% year over year to $11.30 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

ADI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 39.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 26.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 25, 2025, ADI shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.26 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.22. The company’s revenue was $3.1 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion. For Q1 2026, ADI expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.19 to $2.39, and revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” While ADI currently trades above its mean price target of $299.76, the Street-high price target of $375 suggests an upside potential of 24.9%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADI 300.25 -1.85 -0.61%
Analog Devices
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.62 +0.16 +0.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot