Analog Devices' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. Valued at $147 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in communications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, military, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance consumer electronics applications. The global semiconductor leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADI to report a profit of $2.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 42.9% from $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect ADI to report EPS of $10.01, up 28.5% from $7.79 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.9% year over year to $11.30 in fiscal 2027.
ADI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 39.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 26.4% gains over the same time frame.
On Nov. 25, 2025, ADI shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.26 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.22. The company’s revenue was $3.1 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion. For Q1 2026, ADI expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.19 to $2.39, and revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.2 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” While ADI currently trades above its mean price target of $299.76, the Street-high price target of $375 suggests an upside potential of 24.9%.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.