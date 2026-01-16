What You Need To Know Ahead of Howmet Aerospace's Earnings Release

Founded in 1888, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $88.6 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings report on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Howmet Aerospace to report a profit of $0.96 per share, up 29.7% from $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace's EPS to be $3.69, a rise of nearly 37.2% from $2.69 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 19.5% year over year (YoY) to $4.41 in fiscal 2026.

HWM stock has surged 84% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.7% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 22.5% return during the same time frame.

On Dec. 22, HWM stock grew 2.3% following the company’s announcement to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC, a leading global designer and manufacturer of precision fasteners, fluid fittings, and other complex, highly engineered products for demanding aerospace and defense applications, from Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) for a total transaction cost of $1.8 billion. This move strengthens the company’s portfolio and bodes well with the investors.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is very optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” HWM’s average analyst price target is $235.53, indicating an upside of 5% from the current levels.