Corn Slipping Lower Despite Export Business

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up a penny at $3.83. 

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 500,302 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations, with 260,000 MT during the reporting period for Japan. 

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.14 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the ending on January 8, near the top half of analysts’ estimates of 0.6 to 1.4 MMT. That was more than triple the sales from the week prior, a 3-week higher, and 11.3% above the same week last year. Another 1,270 MT was sold for 2026/27.

CONAB released their January report this morning, showing projected 2025/26 Brazilian corn production at 138.87 MMT, steady compared to the 138.88 MMT in December. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.21 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.83, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.28 3/4, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.35 1/4, down 3/4 cent,


