What to Expect From Motorola Solutions' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) provides mission-critical communications, software, and services primarily for public safety and enterprise customers. Valued at a market cap of $64.8 billion, the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $4.03 per share, up 7.5% from $3.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $3.69 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 4.2%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MSI to report a profit of $13.85 per share, up 8.8% from $12.73 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6.6% year-over-year to $14.76 in fiscal 2026.
MSI has declined 15.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 27.1% uptick over the same time period.
On Oct. 30, MSI delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, yet its shares plunged 5.9% in the following trading session. The company reported record Q3 revenue, earnings and cash flow, driven by robust demand for its safety and security solutions. Its overall revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $3 billion, beating consensus expectations by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 8.6% year-over-year to $4.06, exceeding analyst estimates by 4.2%.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about MSI’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and three suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for MSI is $493.78, indicating a 26.9% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.