What to Expect From Motorola Solutions' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) provides mission-critical communications, software, and services primarily for public safety and enterprise customers. Valued at a market cap of $64.8 billion , the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $4.03 per share , up 7.5% from $3.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $3.69 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 4.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MSI to report a profit of $13.85 per share, up 8.8% from $12.73 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6.6% year-over-year to $14.76 in fiscal 2026.

MSI has declined 15.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 27.1% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 30, MSI delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, yet its shares plunged 5.9% in the following trading session. The company reported record Q3 revenue, earnings and cash flow , driven by robust demand for its safety and security solutions. Its overall revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $3 billion, beating consensus expectations by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 8.6% year-over-year to $4.06, exceeding analyst estimates by 4.2%.