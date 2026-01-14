Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need To Know Ahead of Robinhood Markets' Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $108.1 billion, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) operates a digital investment platform enabling users to trade stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and other assets, along with features such as fractional trading, recurring investments, margin access, and retirement accounts. It also offers education tools, news services, cash and spending accounts, credit cards, and a global digital currency marketplace.

The Menlo Park, California-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast HOOD to report an EPS of $0.58, a 7.4% rise from $0.54 in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts anticipate Robinhood Markets to post an EPS of $1.99, a surge of 82.6% from $1.09 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Robinhood Markets have jumped 183.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.6% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF12% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Robinhood tumbled 10.8% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 5 because the company raised its full-year 2025 guidance for combined adjusted operating expenses and SBC to about $2.28 billion. Investors were also concerned that Q3 operating expenses rose to $639 million, beating expectations, driven by marketing, growth initiatives, and acquisition-related costs. 

Although Robinhood posted strong results with Q3 revenue of $1.27 billion (up 100%), EPS of $0.61 (up 259%), and net deposits of $20.4 billion, the higher-than-expected expense outlook pressured the stock.

Analysts' consensus view on HOOD stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," five indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Robinhood Markets is $153.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.92 -0.31 -0.57%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,913.76 -49.98 -0.72%
S&P 500 Index
HOOD 118.64 -1.60 -1.33%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot