Rollins' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $29.9 billion , Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) is a global provider of pest and wildlife control services, serving residential and commercial customers across the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control, termite protection, and workplace solutions through both direct operations and franchisees.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast ROL to report an adjusted EPS of $0.27 for the quarter, up 17.4% from $0.23 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict Rollins to report an adjusted EPS of $1.14, a 15.2% growth from $0.99 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Rollins have climbed 32.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.3% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 23.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Rollins climbed 7.3% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.35 and revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, topping the forecasts . The rally was further supported by strong profitability, with adjusted operating margin improving 120 basis points to 22.6% on resilient year-round demand for pest-control and hygiene services.

Analysts' consensus view on ROL stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," two have a "Moderate Buy," and four give a "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for Rollins is $66.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.3% from the current levels.