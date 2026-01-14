Barchart.com
AppLovin's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

AppLovin Corporation (APP) builds a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content. Valued at $222.6 billion by market cap, the company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize, and grow their global audiences. The advertising giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 11. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect APP to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, up 67.1% from $1.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect APP to report EPS of $9.32, up 105.7% from $4.53 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 62.5% year over year to $15.14 in fiscal 2026.

APP stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 111.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 22% uptickover the same time frame.

APP's strong performance is due to solid demand for its services, with robust growth in mobile gaming and ad tech. Improvements to its models and new self-serve tools for clients drove this strength. The company's AI-powered advertising solutions are also expanding advertisers' reach, indicating continued market growth.

On Nov. 5, 2025, APP shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $2.45 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.37. The company’s revenue was $1.41 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.35 billion. For Q4, APP expects revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on APP stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” three give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” APP’s average analyst price target is $726.48, indicating a potential upside of 8.7% from the current levels. 


