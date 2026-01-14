What to Expect From MGM Resorts' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $9.5 billion , MGM Resorts International ( MGM ) is a gaming and entertainment company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It operates casino resorts that offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities, as well as online/digital games through its online platforms. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Before this event, analysts expect this gaming and entertainment company to report a profit of $0.62 per share , up 37.8% from $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.24 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 35.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MGM to report a profit of $2.39 per share, down 7.7% from $2.59 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further drop 14.2% year-over-year to $2.05 in fiscal 2026.

MGM has gained 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.3% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 11.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 29, shares of MGM tumbled 2.3% after delivering mixed Q3 results. Mainly due to a rise in net revenues at MGM China , the company reported total revenue of $4.3 billion, up 2% year-over-year and slightly above consensus estimates. However, its adjusted EPS of $0.24 decreased by a notable 55.6% from the year-ago quarter, falling 35.1% short of Wall Street expectations.