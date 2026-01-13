Carrier Global's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 2019, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a provider of advanced heating, ventilation, refrigeration, air conditioning, fire, security and building automation technologies worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $47.4 billion and operates through the Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and Refrigeration segments.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Carrier Global to report a profit of $0.39 per share, down 27.8% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CARR to report EPS of $2.64, a rise of nearly 3.1% from $2.56 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 9.5% year over year (YoY) to $2.89 in fiscal 2026.

CARR stock has declined 16.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 24.2% return during the same time frame.

Despite the underperformance, on Dec. 3, CARR stock rose 1.5% after the company announced a $0.24 per-share quarterly dividend on its common stock. According to Chairman & CEO David Gitlin, this dividend payment represents a 200% increase since early 2020 and reflects the company’s disciplined, balanced approach to capital allocation and its commitment to providing value to its shareholders. The quarterly dividend is set to be payable on Feb. 9. Plus, CARR stock rose after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results in October.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest a “Hold.” CARR’s average analyst price target is $72.05, indicating an upside of 30.1% from the current levels.