Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How to Trade Venezuela 10 Days Later: Oil Prices, Energy Stocks, and the Biggest Winners and Losers

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Start of the opposition electoral campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2024_ Image by Giongi via Shutterstock_
Start of the opposition electoral campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2024_ Image by Giongi via Shutterstock_

“Obvious” news is usually priced in before you can even open your trading app. But the ripple effect of regime change in Venezuela isn’t just a headline — it’s a direct hit to the 2026 supply-and-demand balance. Here is how the U.S. strike on Venezuela and removal of President Nicolás Maduro is likely actually going to play out in the oil markets this year.

The ‘Oversupply’ Anchor

The primary risk isn’t that oil (CBH26) goes to $100. It’s that it struggles to stay above $60. Even before the regime change, the EIA and major banks like Goldman Sachs were forecasting a significant supply glut for 2026. Brent is already feeling the weight, with forecasts revised down toward the $55 level for Q1 2026. 

President Donald Trump recently noted that 30 million to 50 million barrels of “sanctioned” oil could hit the U.S. market almost immediately. In a world already swimming in crude, that’s a bearish catalyst that could keep a lid on any price rallies.

The ‘Slow-Motion’ Recovery

While the headlines talk about a “revitalization,” the oil industry is a heavy-duty business. You don’t just flip a switch on a decayed well.

  • Short-term (this year): We might see an extra 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2026 simply from basic repairs and workovers.
  • Long-term (as in maybe 10 years): To get back to the 3 million bpd levels of the 1990s, experts at Rystad Energy estimate it will take $183 billion and nearly 15 years. This means the threat of a Venezuelan production flood is a slow burn, not a sudden tsunami.

Tactical Winners and Losers

The real movement isn’t in the global price of crude — it’s in the spreads.

  • Winners: U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are the big winners. They thrive when heavy crude is cheap and abundant. If Venezuela starts shipping to the U.S. again, their input costs drop significantly.
  • Losers: Canadian oil may see its discount to U.S. oil widen. Since Canada and Venezuela produce similar heavy crude, they are now competing for the same refinery space.

What I’m Watching

Energy ETFs like S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (XLE), which is the allocated basket of energy stocks within the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), looks pretty good here. It has been a rough, jagged path recently, but this news might serve to “clear” the chart pattern. That’s a nice uptrend building. However, this is oil. And with Venezuela news likely to act as a ceiling on prices, we have to constantly think “true rally with muscle behind it, or just a short squeeze?”

www.barchart.com

The other ETF I use for quick analysis of the energy sector is the S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR (XOP). Why? Because it contains the major oil stocks, but many more drillers and refiners too. Here’s a list of all current holdings above a 2% weighting, a shopping list perhaps.

www.barchart.com

XOP’s chart hints at this being less fruitful for the broader oil stock sector. That’s a very flat chart versus the positive one for XLE. That likely has to do with more of a mix of winners and losers here, whereas XLE is dominated by a few of the biggest energy firms. 

www.barchart.com

This is the start of something to follow in Venezuela. The start of something, just what we don’t know. But I trust the charts to tell us as it evolves.

Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing, is a semi-retired chief investment officer. For more of Rob’s research and investor coaching work, see ETFYourself.com on Substack. To copy-trade Rob’s portfolios, check out the new PiTrade app.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 46.76 +0.42 +0.91%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
CBH26 64.95 +1.08 +1.69%
Crude Oil Brent
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
XOP 128.81 +1.27 +1.00%
S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot