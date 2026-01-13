Barchart.com
Here's What to Expect From Yum! Brands’ Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Yum Brands Inc_ sign by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $43.6 billion, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is a leading global restaurant company that operates well-known quick-service brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the company operates in more than 150 countries and territories, primarily through a franchise model.

The company is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict Yum! Brands to report an adjusted EPS of $1.78, up 10.6% from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the company to report an adjusted EPS of $6.10, an 11.3% rise from $5.48 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 8% year over year to $6.59 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Yum! Brands have gained 27.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.7% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY12.8% increase over the period. 

On Nov. 20, Yum! Brands declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share on its common stock, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to shareholder returns. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2025. Its shares rose 2.5% in the next trading session. 

Analysts' consensus view on YUM stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy" and 17 indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Yum! Brands is $164.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
YUM 156.92 +1.40 +0.90%
Yum! Brands
XLY 124.52 +0.11 +0.09%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index

