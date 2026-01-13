Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Tapestry's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tapestry Inc retail by- Lynn Watson via Shutterstock
Tapestry Inc retail by- Lynn Watson via Shutterstock

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), headquartered in New York, delivers luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products globally. Valued at $27.5 billion by market cap, the company offers handbags, leather goods, footwear, fragrances, bags, wallets, and ready-to-wear apparel. The leading luxury retailer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TPR to report a profit of $2.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 8% from $2 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TPR to report EPS of $5.59, up 9.6% from $5.10 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $6.18 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

TPR stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 99.1% during this period. Similarly, it significantly outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

TPR’s strong performance is driven by its acquisition of 2.2 million new global customers, exacerbated by the rise in Gen Z consumers. 

On Nov. 6, 2025, TPR shares closed down by 9.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $1.7 billion, beating analyst estimates by 4.1%. The adjusted EPS came in at $1.38, up 35.3% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TPR stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” While TPR currently trades above its mean price target of $132.44, the Street-high price target of $154 suggests an upside potential of 15.2%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 124.52 +0.11 +0.09%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
TPR 133.70 -0.65 -0.48%
Tapestry Inc

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot