Tapestry's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), headquartered in New York, delivers luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products globally. Valued at $27.5 billion by market cap, the company offers handbags, leather goods, footwear, fragrances, bags, wallets, and ready-to-wear apparel. The leading luxury retailer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TPR to report a profit of $2.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 8% from $2 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TPR to report EPS of $5.59, up 9.6% from $5.10 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $6.18 in fiscal 2027.

TPR stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 99.1% during this period. Similarly, it significantly outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

TPR’s strong performance is driven by its acquisition of 2.2 million new global customers, exacerbated by the rise in Gen Z consumers.

On Nov. 6, 2025, TPR shares closed down by 9.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $1.7 billion, beating analyst estimates by 4.1%. The adjusted EPS came in at $1.38, up 35.3% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TPR stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” While TPR currently trades above its mean price target of $132.44, the Street-high price target of $154 suggests an upside potential of 15.2%.