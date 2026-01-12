Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Rallying Ahead of USDA Report

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Wheat is trading with 4 to 9 cent gains so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex spent the Friday session squaring up ahead of the Monday USDA reports. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally lower, with March up 10 ¾ cents last week. Open interest was up 3,792 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures closed with steady action, as March was 15 ¼ cents higher on the week. OI was down 463 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents on the day, as that pushed the March contracts down 3 ¼ cents lower on the week.

USDA will release their Winter wheat Seedings report today, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for all winter wheat acreage at 32.4 million acres. HRW is seen at 23 million acres, with 5.9 million estimated for SRW and 3.5 million acres for white wheat. US wheat ending stocks are seen down 5 mbu to 896 mbu per the WASDE report.

The quarterly Grain Stocks report is expected to show an average guess of 1.636 bbu of wheat on hand as of December 1. The range of estimates is 1.59 to 1.696 bbu.

Now up to date Commitment of Traders data showed managed money increasing their net short in CBT wheat futures and options as of January 6, taking the total to 107,165 contracts. In KC wheat, spec traders were heading the opposite direction, cutting 2,664 contracts from their net short to 15,655 contracts, the smallest since November 2024.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 7 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.28 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30 1/4, unch, currently up 9 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43, unch, currently up 7 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 550-6 +7-6 +1.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 539-6 +9-4 +1.79%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7300 +0.0550 +0.97%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 523-0 +5-6 +1.11%
Wheat
ZWK26 534-4 +5-6 +1.09%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot