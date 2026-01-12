Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Posting Pre-USDA Gains on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are starting of the USDA report day with 5 to 6 cent gains. Futures slipped off the midday highs on Friday with contracts up 1 to 1 ½ ents in the front months at the close. March was up 16 3/4 cents on the week. Open interest was up 10,054 contracts, mostly in March and July. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 1/2 cents higher at $9.90 3/4. Soymeal futures closed Friday with January down 40 cents and other contracts up a dime to $1.80, as March was up $7.70 last week. Soy Oil futures were 15 to 23 points higher on the day, as March was 39 points higher on the week. There were 33 deliveries issued against soybeans on Friday night, with 2 for January bean meal.

A private export sale of 198,000 MT of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations on Friday according to the USDA. Wire sources indicated that China bought another 10 cargoes of US beans for April – May shipment on Friday.

Crop Production data will be released later this morning, with the annual report expected to show the final 2025 soybean yield estimate at 52.7 bpa. Production is pegged at 4.23 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. WASDE data will is expected to tally the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu, a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Quarterly Grain Stocks data is estimated to tally 3.25 bbu of soybean stocks on December 1 expected according to a Reuters survey of analysts. The range of estimates is 2.95 to 3.445 bbu. 

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders cutting back 26,845 contracts from their soybean net long in the week ending on January 6. That net long was tallied at an 11-week low of 57,717 contracts of futures and options.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 0.6% harvested by last Thursday, slightly above the 0.3% pace to start last year

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash  was $9.90 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.62 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9383 +0.0418 +0.42%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 50.59 +0.90 +1.81%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 302.0 -1.7 -0.56%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1052-0 +3-4 +0.33%
Soybean
ZSH26 1066-4 +4-0 +0.38%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot