CDW Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation ( CDW ) offers information technology solutions and services to businesses, government agencies, healthcare institutions, and educational organizations. Valued at a market cap of $17.3 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.30 per share , down 4.2% from $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, its EPS of $2.55 exceeded the consensus estimates by a slight margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CDW to report a profit of $9.36 per share, up 1.3% from $9.24 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 7.2% year-over-year to $10.03 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of CDW have declined 26.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.5% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 24.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 4, shares of CDW plunged 8.5% despite posting better-than-expected Q3 results. Both its adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $5.7 billion handily topped the consensus estimates; however, a 12.9% rise in selling and administrative expenses and a decrease in data storage and server customer demand might have weighed on investor sentiment.