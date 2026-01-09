Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Emerson Electric's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Emerson Electric Co_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Emerson Electric Co_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is an industrial company that provides advanced automation solutions. Valued at a market cap of $80.9 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $1.41 per share, up 2.2% from $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.62 per share in the previous quarter met the consensus estimates. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect EMR to report a profit of $6.44 per share, up 7.3% from $6 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $6.98 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of EMR have gained 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.7% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 5, shares of EMR closed up 5.2% after UBS Group AG (UBS) upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised its price target to $168. The analyst expects EMR’s earnings growth to accelerate after a recent period of softness and also highlighted a clear pathway for the industrial company to deliver double-digit annual profit growth beyond 2026, underscoring confidence in its long-term outlook.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EMR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” seven suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Moderate Sell.” The mean price target for EMR is $153.92, indicating a 7% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 162.00 +1.83 +1.14%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,962.02 +40.56 +0.59%
S&P 500 Index
UBS 47.56 +0.32 +0.68%
UBS Group Ag ADR
EMR 144.07 +0.22 +0.15%
Emerson Electric Company

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 2
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 3
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 4
Here’s How You Can Intercept IONQ Stock’s Play-Action Pass for a 127% Payout
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Smart Money: 2 Undervalued Stocks With Aggressive Share Buybacks and Unusual Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot