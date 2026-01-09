What to Expect From Emerson Electric's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) is an industrial company that provides advanced automation solutions. Valued at a market cap of $80.9 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $1.41 per share , up 2.2% from $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.62 per share in the previous quarter met the consensus estimates.

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect EMR to report a profit of $6.44 per share, up 7.3% from $6 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $6.98 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of EMR have gained 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 5, shares of EMR closed up 5.2% after UBS Group AG ( UBS ) upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised its price target to $168. The analyst expects EMR’s earnings growth to accelerate after a recent period of softness and also highlighted a clear pathway for the industrial company to deliver double-digit annual profit growth beyond 2026, underscoring confidence in its long-term outlook.