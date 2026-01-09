Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Johnson Controls International's Report

Valued at a market cap of $68 billion , Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) designs, manufactures, and services a wide range of products and systems, including HVAC equipment, building automation, fire detection and suppression, and security solutions, serving commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. The Cork, Ireland-based company is ready to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $0.83 per share , up 29.7% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4, its EPS of $1.26 exceeded the consensus estimates by 5%.

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect JCI to report a profit of $4.55 per share, up 21% from $3.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.6% year-over-year to $5.26 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of JCI have soared 39.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.5% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 5, shares of JCI surged 8.8% after its impressive Q4 earnings release. The company’s total revenue improved 3.1% year-over-year to $6.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.6% . Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 13.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.26, topping analyst expectations by 5%. Additionally, JCI initiated its fiscal 2026 guidance with projected adjusted earnings of approximately $4.55 per share, which came in above Wall Street's predictions , further bolstering investor confidence.