Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Johnson Controls International's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Johnson Controls International plc logo on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Johnson Controls International plc logo on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $68 billion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) designs, manufactures, and services a wide range of products and systems, including HVAC equipment, building automation, fire detection and suppression, and security solutions, serving commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. The Cork, Ireland-based company is ready to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $0.83 per share, up 29.7% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4, its EPS of $1.26 exceeded the consensus estimates by 5%. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect JCI to report a profit of $4.55 per share, up 21% from $3.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.6% year-over-year to $5.26 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of JCI have soared 39.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.5% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.7% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, shares of JCI surged 8.8% after its impressive Q4 earnings release. The company’s total revenue improved 3.1% year-over-year to $6.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 13.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.26, topping analyst expectations by 5%. Additionally, JCI initiated its fiscal 2026 guidance with projected adjusted earnings of approximately $4.55 per share, which came in above Wall Street's predictions, further bolstering investor confidence. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about JCI’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," and eight suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for JCI is $133.16, indicating a 19.4% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JCI 110.90 -0.39 -0.35%
Johnson Controls Intl
XLI 162.01 +1.84 +1.15%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,965.78 +44.32 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index

