What to Expect From Aflac's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Founded in 1955, Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a general business holding company and oversees the operations of its subsidiaries by providing management services and making capital available. The company has a market cap of $57.8 billion.

AFL is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.72 per share, representing an increase of 10.3% from $1.56 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $7.64, indicating a 6% increase from $7.21 reported in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to fall 2.8% year over year (YoY) to $7.43 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Aflac have surged 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 15.3% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 11, AFL stock grew marginally following an announcement of a 5.2% increase in the company’s first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.61 per share, which is to be payable on March 2. This move cemented the company’s commitment towards returning value to its shareholders and raised investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus view on AFL is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, two suggest a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” nine recommend a “Hold,” and four analysts give a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $110.14 sits slightly under the current price levels.