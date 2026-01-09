Bunge Global's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA (BG) operates as an agribusiness and food company that produces and supplies plant-based oils, fats, and protein. Valued at $17.9 billion by market cap, the company’s products are used in a wide range of applications, such as animal feed, cooking oils and flours, as well as bakery and confectionery, dairy fat alternatives, plant-based meat, and infant nutrition. The global agribusiness and food company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BG to report a profit of $1.88 per share on a diluted basis, down 11.7% from $2.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect BG to report EPS of $7.50, down 18.4% from $9.19 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 19.3% year over year to $8.95 in fiscal 2026.

BG stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 26% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 1.4% returns over the same time frame.

BG's strong performance was driven by the Viterra acquisition, which significantly lifted volumes and profits. The company saw a surge in soy processing and refining profit, more than doubled softseed processing profit, and witnessed a robust increase in grain merchandising and milling profit.

On Nov. 5, BG shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS fell marginally from the year-ago quarter to $2.27. The company’s revenue stood at $22.2 billion, up 71.6% year over year. BG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.30 to $7.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one suggests a “Moderate Buy.” BG’s average analyst price target is $109.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.1% from the current levels.