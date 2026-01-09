Barchart.com
What to Expect From News Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

News Corp phone and laptop by-T_Schneider via Shutterstock
News Corp phone and laptop by-T_Schneider via Shutterstock

News Corporation (NWS), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $16.9 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more. The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWS to report a profit of $0.25 per share on a diluted basis, down 24.2% from $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect NWS’ EPS to rise significantly from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 99.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.90 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

NWS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 20.8% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, NWS shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted revenue stood at $2.1 billion, up 1.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $0.22. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWS stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of two analysts covering the stock, both advise a “Strong Buy” rating. NWS’ average analyst price target is $39, indicating a potential upside of 28.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,921.46 +0.53 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index
NWS 30.26 +0.11 +0.36%
News Corp Cl B
XLC 117.48 +0.39 +0.33%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

