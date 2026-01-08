T-Mobile US' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ) provides wireless communications services. Valued at a market cap of $220.7 billion , the company offers voice, messaging, and data services to postpaid, prepaid, wholesale and other services customers. It is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Before this event, analysts expect this telecom giant to report a profit of $2.14 per share , down 16.7% from $2.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, its EPS of $2.59 exceeded the consensus estimates by 7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TMUS to report a profit of $10.08 per share, representing a 4.4% increase from $9.66 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $11.22 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of TMUS have declined 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.1% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 20.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 23, shares of TMUS plunged 3.3% despite posting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. The company’s total revenue improved 8.9% year-over-year to $22 billion, supported by robust postpaid growth and solid net customer additions . Its adjusted EBITDA also increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter to $8.7 billion. However, its EPS dropped 7.7% from the same period last year to $2.41, which might have weighed on investor sentiment.