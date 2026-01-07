Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From International Business Machines' Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Armonk, New York-based International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company that provides enterprise software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IT services. Valued at a market cap of $272.5 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $4.33 per share, up 10.5% from $3.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.65 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 8.6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IBM to report a profit of $11.39 per share, up 10.3% from $10.33 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.5% year-over-year to $12.24 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

IBM has surged 34.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK25.2% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 12, shares of IBM increased 2% in the morning session after the company announced major advances in its quantum computing efforts. At its annual Quantum Developer Conference, IBM unveiled its most advanced processor to date, the IBM Quantum Nighthawk, highlighting progress toward achieving “quantum advantage,” the stage at which quantum computers outperform classical systems on specific problems. The company also introduced Quantum Loon, a test chip designed with all the core components needed to build large-scale, next-generation quantum computers, boosting investor optimism. The stock settled marginally up by the end of the trading session. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about IBM’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” 10 suggest "Hold,” and two advise “Strong Sell.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $291.05, its Street-high price target of $360 suggests a 19.8% premium to its current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 300.36 -2.11 -0.70%
Intl Business Machines
$SPX 6,952.66 +7.84 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 147.02 +0.37 +0.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 4
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
This Is the Best Magnificent 7 Stock to Buy for 2026, According to Analysts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot