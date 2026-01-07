Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From United Rentals' Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
United Rentals, Inc_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
United Rentals, Inc_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $53.8 billion, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) is an equipment rental company based in Stamford, Connecticut. It provides a broad range of construction and industrial equipment, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, material handling equipment, and power solutions. The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Before this event, analysts expect this equipment rental company to report a profit of $11.86 per share, up 2.3% from $11.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. Its earnings of $11.70 per share in the previous quarter missed the consensus estimates by 6.3%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect URI to report a profit of $42.84 per share, down marginally from $43.17 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 9.9% year-over-year to $47.10 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of URI have soared 30.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.3% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 5, shares of URI surged 5% after UBS Group AG (UBS) upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised its price target to $1,025. The upgrade was driven by expectations of a rebound in U.S. non-residential construction activity, which UBS believes will support stronger demand for URI. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about URI’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” seven suggest "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for URI is $964.53, indicating an 8.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 160.91 -1.11 -0.69%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,953.58 +8.76 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
UBS 46.72 -0.53 -1.12%
UBS Group Ag ADR
URI 884.35 -7.75 -0.87%
United Rentals

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 4
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
This Is the Best Magnificent 7 Stock to Buy for 2026, According to Analysts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot