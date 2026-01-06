Barchart.com
Soybeans Fall into Tuesday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Soybeans reverted lower from the midday gains, as contracts were down 5 to 7 cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 cents lower at $9.82 1/4. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $1.30 higher at the close, with Soy Oil futures down 38 to 47 points. 

Reuters reported that China bought 10 cargoes of US soybeans this week for March to May shipments. USDA confirmed some of that this morning, with a 336,000 MT private export sale to China. USDA also corrected to the December 30 flash sale of 231,000 MT for unknown to 136,000 MT to China and 206,700 MT to unknown destinations.

Export Sales data shows the total soybean commitments at 27.698 MMT, a 31% decline yr/yr. That is just 51% of USDA’s projection, and is behind the 52% average pace.

EU soybean imports have totaled 6.46 MMT from July 1 through January 4, lagging last year by 0.88 MMT according to European Commission data.

Brazil soybean exports were tallied at 3.38 MMT in December, which was up 68.6% from the same month in 2024 and down 19.4% from November.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.42, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.82 1/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.56 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.68, down 6 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8235 -0.0488 -0.49%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.40s -0.47 -0.94%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.5s -0.4 -0.13%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1042-0s -5-2 -0.50%
Soybean
ZSH26 1056-2s -5-6 -0.54%
Soybean

