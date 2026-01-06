Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Archer Daniels Midland Co_ logo and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Archer Daniels Midland Co_ logo and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a major food processing and agricultural commodities trading corporation. The company operates a global network of processing plants and crop procurement facilities, where it transforms cereal grains and oilseeds into a wide range of products for the food, beverage, nutraceutical, industrial, and animal feed markets. ADM also provides agricultural storage and transportation services and is a significant player in global agribusiness with a market cap of $28.4 billion.

The farm products giant is expected to release its Q4 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADM to report a profit of $0.84 per share, down 26.3% from $1.14 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed the Street earnings projections in all of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For the fiscal year 2025, analysts expect the company to deliver an EPS of $3.40, down 28.3% from $4.74 reported in the previous year. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 24.1% annually to $4.22 per share.

www.barchart.com

ADM has soared 19% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLPmarginal dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In 2025, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s stock saw periods of upward movement largely due to earnings results that beat analyst expectations and positive sentiment around operational improvements and strategic initiatives, even amid a challenging agricultural market. The stock has been trading with a generally positive tone in early 2026. The share price climbed about 2.7% on Jan. 2, rising alongside broader market strength after a brief pullback at the end of 2025. 

Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. ADM has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, one suggests a “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Hold,” two advise “Moderate Sell,” and three give “Strong Sell” ratings. The stock currently hovers above its mean price target of $56.11.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,912.36 +10.31 +0.15%
S&P 500 Index
ADM 60.75 +1.17 +1.96%
Archer Daniels Midland
XLP 77.43 +0.08 +0.10%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why a Marvell (MRVL) Options Shot from Outside the Arc Could Be the Smarter Move
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Stay Calm Despite Venezuela Tumult, U.S. Jobs Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot