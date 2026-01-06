Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cummins' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cummins Inc_ logo-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Cummins Inc_ logo-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $72.1 billion, Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a global power solutions company that designs, manufactures, and services engines, power systems, components, and electrified technologies across five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company serves OEMs and aftermarket customers worldwide with solutions ranging from diesel and natural gas engines to batteries, fuel cells, and hydrogen technologies.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company is set to deliver its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CMI to report an adjusted EPS of $5.17, up marginally from $5.16 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the engine maker to report an adjusted EPS of $23.12, a rise of 8.2% from $21.37 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 12.6% year-over-year to $26.04 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Cummins have surged 50.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.4% increase over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Cummins climbed 5.4% on Nov. 6 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.59 and revenue of $8.32 billion, both topping forecasts. Investors also reacted positively to strong operating performance in the Power Systems and Distribution segments, with Power Systems sales rising 18% to $2 billion and Distribution sales up 7% to $3.2 billion, driven largely by robust demand for backup power for data centers.

Analysts' consensus view on CMI stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and eight advise "Hold." The average analyst price target for Cummins is $538.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 159.59 -0.26 -0.16%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,902.05 +43.58 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
CMI 531.70 +9.67 +1.85%
Cummins Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot