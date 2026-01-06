What to Expect From WEC Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Founded in 1896, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company has a capitalization of $34.6 billion and is expected to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings results soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate WEC Energy to generate earnings of $1.37 per share, representing a decline of 4.2% from $1.43 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $5.24, indicating a 7.4% increase from $4.88 reported in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $5.60 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of WEC have surged 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise but outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.8% return during the same time frame.
On Oct. 30, WEC shares dipped more than 1% following the release of its Q3 earnings results. The company posted a revenue of $2.1 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, WEC’s EPS of $0.83 topped Wall Street estimates. The company expects its full-year EPS to be in the range of $5.17 to $5.27.
Analysts’ consensus view on WEC is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, seven suggest a “Strong Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $121.72 represents a 15.5% potential upside to current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.