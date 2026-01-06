What to Expect From WEC Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Founded in 1896, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company has a capitalization of $34.6 billion and is expected to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate WEC Energy to generate earnings of $1.37 per share, representing a decline of 4.2% from $1.43 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $5.24, indicating a 7.4% increase from $4.88 reported in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $5.60 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of WEC have surged 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise but outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.8% return during the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, WEC shares dipped more than 1% following the release of its Q3 earnings results. The company posted a revenue of $2.1 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, WEC’s EPS of $0.83 topped Wall Street estimates. The company expects its full-year EPS to be in the range of $5.17 to $5.27.

Analysts’ consensus view on WEC is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, seven suggest a “Strong Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $121.72 represents a 15.5% potential upside to current price levels.