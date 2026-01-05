Barchart.com
Soybeans Rallying Early on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybeans are trading with 5 to 10 cent gains so far on Monday. Futures came back from earlier sharp weakness on Friday to close the initial 2026 session with contracts down a penny to 3 cents. Open interest was up just 1,105 contracts on Friday. March was down 26 ¾ cents on the week. There were another 401 deliveries against January soybeans issued on Friday evening. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 ¼ cents higher at $9.70. Soymeal futures were $2.30 to $4.10/ton lower, with March down $11.40. Soy Oil futures were up 61 to 80 points on the day, as March settled with an 8 point gain on the week. There were 20 deliveries issued for January soybean meal.

Export Sales data will be out shortly for the week ending on December 25, with analysts looking for 0.7-1.8 MMT of 2025/26 soybean bookings, with 0-150,000 MT for 2026/27. Meal sales are seen between 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil sales seen between 0-20,000 MT.

November crush data was updated on Friday, with NASS showing a total of 220.48 mbu of soybeans crushed during the month. That was down 6.7% from last month, but still 4.98% larger yr/yr. Soybean crush in the first quarter of 2025/26 was 661.74 mbu up 49.5 mbu vs. last year, with USDA projecting a full marketing year increase of 110 mbu yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks for November 30 were tallied at 2.16 billion lbs, above estimates and 33.72% larger than last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.29 1/2, down 1 cent, currently up 10 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.70, up 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.45 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.58 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8551 +0.1558 +1.61%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.78 +0.48 +0.97%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.7 +3.7 +1.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1045-0 +15-4 +1.51%
Soybean
ZSH26 1060-6 +15-0 +1.43%
Soybean

