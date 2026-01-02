Here's What to Expect From Colgate-Palmolive's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $63.7 billion , Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) is a global consumer products company that manufactures and sells oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition products across the United States and international markets. The company operates through its Oral, Personal and Home Care segment and its Pet Nutrition segment, serving consumers and professionals through a wide range of trusted brands and distribution channels.

The New York-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Colgate-Palmolive to post an adjusted EPS of $0.92 , up 1.1% from $0.91 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project the company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.66, a rise of 1.7% from $3.60 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is predicted to grow 5.2% year-over-year to $3.85 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have declined nearly 13% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.4% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal dip over the same period.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive rose marginally on Oct. 31 after the company reported higher net sales of $5.13 billion in Q3 2025 and adjusted EPS of $0.91. The stock also benefited from Colgate’s continued global leadership in toothpaste with a 41.2% market share and manual toothbrushes with a 32.4% share, despite modest organic sales growth.