Apple Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay
Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay

California-based Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a global tech powerhouse, dominating consumer electronics, software, and digital services with its iconic iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and a booming ecosystem of services. With a market cap of $4 trillion, unmatched brand loyalty, and record-setting revenues, Apple continues to define innovation and set the pace for the global tech industry.

The tech behemoth is expected to announce its first-quarter results in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Apple to report a profit of $2.65 per share, up 10.4% from $2.40 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid earnings surprise history, surpassing the Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For FY 2026, AAPL is expected to deliver an EPS of $8.11, up 8.7% from $7.46 reported in 2025

AAPL stock prices have gained 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.4% gains and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK22.8% surge during the same time frame.

After a lukewarm reception for the iPhone 16, Apple is poised for a comeback with the iPhone 17. Counterpoint Research predicts that Apple will become the world’s largest smartphone seller in 2025, surpassing Samsung for the first time in 14 years, and maintain this lead for the next four years. IDC also expects record iPhone shipments this year, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 and factors similar to the iPhone 13 cycle, including AI-driven upgrades, device replacement demand, and limited competition from Huawei.

The consensus opinion on AAPL stock remains moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 40 analysts covering the stock, 21 recommend “Strong Buys,” three advise “Moderate Buys,” 14 suggest “Holds,” one gives “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell” rating. Apple’s mean price target of $290.85 indicates a premium of 7% from the prevailing price levels.


