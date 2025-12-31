Barchart.com
Soybeans Facing New Years Eve Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Soybeans are falling 11 to 12 cents in the nearbys on the New Years Eve session. There were 1,062 deliveries issued against January beans on FND.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 12 cents lower at $9.67. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 7 to 15 points on the day. There were no deliveries for January soy meal, with 7 issued for Jan bean oil.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

USDA gave us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 this morning, with 1.056 MMT of soybeans sold, which failed to reach trade expectations of between 1.4 to 2.4 MMT. That was down 55.94% from the previous week but up 7.9% from the same week last year. 

Meal sales were tallied at 299,131 MT, on the lower end of estimates of between 200,000-500,000 MT. Soy oil sales were tallied at 49,197 MT for 2025/26, which exceeded the range of estimates at 0-24,000 MT, with net reductions of 23,500 MT for 2026/27.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.34 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.67 1/1, down 12 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.50 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.63 1/2, down 11 cents,


Reserve Your Spot