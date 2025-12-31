Barchart.com
Mastercard's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Mastercard Incorporated card logo -by jbk_photography via iStock
Mastercard Incorporated card logo -by jbk_photography via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $518.5 billion, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a technology company that provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. The Purchase, New York-based company connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and governments by enabling secure and efficient digital transactions. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $4.21 per share, up 10.2% from $3.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, MA’s EPS of $4.38 exceeded the forecasted figure by 1.6%

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA to report a profit of $16.43 per share, up 12.5% from $14.60 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.8% year-over-year to $19.03 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of MA have gained 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.8% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF14.3% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 30, shares of MA plunged marginally after its Q3 earnings release, despite posting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. The company’s net revenue grew 16.7% year-over-year to $8.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.2%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS rose 12.6% from the year-ago quarter to $4.38, topping analyst expectations of $4.31.  

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about MA’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 38 analysts covering the stock, 25 recommend "Strong Buy," four indicate "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for MA is $660.14, indicating a 14.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

