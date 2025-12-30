What to Expect From Dow's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $16.6 billion , Dow Inc. ( DOW ) is a global materials science company that delivers innovative solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer markets worldwide. Operating through its Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings segments, the company offers a broad portfolio of plastics, chemicals, coatings, and specialty materials.

The Midland, Michigan-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results on Thursday, Jan. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DOW to report an adjusted loss of $0.45 per share . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project the materials science company to report an adjusted loss of $1.03 per share, a sharp decline from adjusted EPS of $1.71 in fiscal 2024 . However, it is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026, with an estimated 81.6% year-over-year improvement, narrowing the adjusted loss to $0.19 per share.

DOW stock has dropped 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% increase and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 7.7% rise over the same period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue of $9.97 billion, Dow’s shares jumped nearly 13% on Oct. 23 as its adjusted loss of $0.19 per share was significantly smaller than the expected loss . Investors cheered the company’s strong cost discipline , having achieved over half of its planned $6.5 billion in near-term cash support, including $1 billion in capital spending cuts and accelerated cost reductions. Additionally, higher volumes from new U.S. Gulf Coast polyethylene and alkoxylation assets lifted margins.