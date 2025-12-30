Here's What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $15.1 billion , Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ) is a global footwear and apparel company that designs, markets, and distributes products for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities under well-known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU. The company sells its products through retailers, international distributors, and its direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and retail stores.

The Goleta, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $2.76 , down 8% from $3 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $6.41, a 1.3% rise from $6.33 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 6.1% year-over-year to $6.80 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor have decreased 49.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 5.2% return over the period.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor tumbled 15.2% following its Q2 2026 results on Oct. 23 as the company issued a weaker-than-expected outlook, warning that higher tariffs and price increases could lead to a consumer pullback . Management forecast full-year sales of about $5.35 billion, below analysts’ consensus, despite reporting strong Q2 results with EPS of $1.82 and 9.1% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.43 billion.