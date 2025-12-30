Here's What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $15.1 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a global footwear and apparel company that designs, markets, and distributes products for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities under well-known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU. The company sells its products through retailers, international distributors, and its direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and retail stores.
The Goleta, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $2.76, down 8% from $3 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $6.41, a 1.3% rise from $6.33 in fiscal 2024. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 6.1% year-over-year to $6.80 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor have decreased 49.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.9% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) 5.2% return over the period.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor tumbled 15.2% following its Q2 2026 results on Oct. 23 as the company issued a weaker-than-expected outlook, warning that higher tariffs and price increases could lead to a consumer pullback. Management forecast full-year sales of about $5.35 billion, below analysts’ consensus, despite reporting strong Q2 results with EPS of $1.82 and 9.1% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.43 billion.
Analysts' consensus view on DECK stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 13 indicate “Hold,” and two advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Deckers Outdoor is $109.91, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 6% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.