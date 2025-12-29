Barchart.com
Wheat Sees Monday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
The wheat complex saw mixed Monday action, with winter wheats lower and spring wheat steady. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 6 cents lower on Monday. KC HRW futures saw 5 to 7 cent losses at the close. MPLS spring wheat posted firmer trade, with contracts steady to a penny higher.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 302,096 MT (11.1 mbu) during the week ending on December 25. That was 52.47% below the week prior and 11.12% shy of the same week in 2024. Bangladesh was the top destination of 115,946 MT, with 68,589 MT headed to Thailand and 44,311 MT to the Dominican Republic. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 15.06 MMT (553.5 mbu) since June 1, which is now 22.02% larger vs. the same period last year.

Over the weekend, President Trump and Ukraine’s president Zelensky discussed peace talks to end the current war with Russia. President Trump stated they were close to an agreement, though there were still some disputes that remained unresolved.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.13, down 6 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.24 3/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.27 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.40 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/4, unch,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.90 3/4, up 1/4 cent,


