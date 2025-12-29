Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybeans are showing 7 to 9 cent losses in the front months on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 3/4 cents lower at $9.79 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.50 to $4/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 2 to 6 points at midday, with help from a bounce in crude oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of soybeans to Egypt this morning.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 750,312 MT (27.57 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/25. That was 19.3% below the week prior and 54.4% lower than the same week last year. China was as the largest destination of 135,417 MT, with 127,0173 MT shipped to Egypt and 89,227 MT to Vietnam. The marketing year total is now 15.396 MMT (565.71 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 46.3% below the same period last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.49 3/4, down 9 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.79 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.63 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.76 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7838 -0.0921 -0.93%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.29s +0.07 +0.14%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.3s -4.1 -1.33%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1049-4s -9-2 -0.87%
Soybean
ZSH26 1063-4s -9-0 -0.84%
Soybean

